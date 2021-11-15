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ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΉ ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΊΑ _ NEMESIS 12-11-21
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71 views • November 15, 2021
P.TOULATOS : -Να έχετε πίστη ενεργό ζωντανή και να μην επαναπαύεστε με την σκέψη ότι ο θεός θα έρθει να σας σώσει χωρίς την προσωπική σας προσπάθεια
-Να πιστεύετε ότι ανήκετε στους εκλεκτούς διότι μόνο έτσι θα πράξετε αυτά που αρμόζουν στους εκλεκτούς του θεού
-Δία να αγωνιστείτε πρέπει πρώτα να πιστέψετε πως θα νικήσετε
-Να μην έχετε έπαρση αλλά να είστε γενναίοι!!
-Να πιστεύετε ότι ανήκετε στους εκλεκτούς διότι μόνο έτσι θα πράξετε αυτά που αρμόζουν στους εκλεκτούς του θεού
-Δία να αγωνιστείτε πρέπει πρώτα να πιστέψετε πως θα νικήσετε
-Να μην έχετε έπαρση αλλά να είστε γενναίοι!!
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