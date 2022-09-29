NWO: pope Francis criticizes Bible-professing Christians

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 27, 2022.



On September 14, 2022, pope Francis spoke at the opening of the 7th Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan.



In his presentation, pope Francis declared the following important statements:



Our shared nature as creatures thus gives rise to a common bond, an authentic fraternity. It makes us realize that the meaning of life cannot be reduced to our own individual interests, but is deeply linked to the fraternity that is part of our identity.



The pope goes on to say...and this is critical...It is time to realize that fundamentalism defiles and corrupts every creed. It is also time to consign to the history books the kind of talk that for all too long, here and elsewhere, has led to distrust and contempt for religion, as if it were a destabilizing force in modern society.”



What is fundamentalism? Fundamentalism is defined as a belief in which believers uphold the strict, literal interpretation of scripture or to a strict adherence to a set of unchanging beliefs.



As true followers of Christ, we uphold the strict interpretation of the Holy Scriptures since, as Christ says in John 5:39, Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of Me.



So according to the man of sin in the Vatican, you’re a fundamentalist if you believe that the Bible testifies of the Lord Jesus Christ and His doctrines. True followers of Christ, who keep the holy ten commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus, as per Revelation 14:12, believe in the written word of God, the Bible, as Sola Scriptura, as the incorruptible word of God. As 1 Peter 1:23 says, being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.





The Vatican papacy considers true followers of Christ as fundamentalist Christians, as being dangerous to society. Because he, the pope, and his Babylonian Roman Catholic church do not believe that the Bible as Sola Scriptura, as being the incorruptible word of God so as to allow the pope, who is equal to God according to popes Nicholas I and Pius V, to change the precepts of Christ in the Bible!



Why would the pope says such a thing against strict believers of the written word of God? The Vatican hates the written word of God and especially, the holy ten commandments of God which include God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment which points to God as the Creator. The Sabbath commandment irritates satan since he cannot create anything other than strife and chaos. That’s why his church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, changed the biblical 7th day Sabbath commandment to SUNday at its synod of Laodicea as per canon 29 in 364.





Thus, according to Pope Francis, fundamentalism must be eliminated because according to pope Francis, true followers of Christ or fundamentalist Christians who believe that the Bible testifies of the Lord Jesus Christ, represent a destabilizing force in society who need to be replaced by an “authentic fraternity” of a NEW one world religion movement in which Christ will be rejected as the Savior of humanity, as the Son of God and as the Messiah in favor of satan who will be embraced as Christ’s counterfeit by the deceived masses.





