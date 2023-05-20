‘Food Fascism’: New York City to Begin Tracking Food Purchases and Imposing Caps on Red Meat

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

childrenshealthdefense

“This is food fascism,” retorted finance expert Catherine Austin Fitts.

“I’ve been busy watching decision-makers fly around the world with carbon footprints of Panzer divisions ... so I just think we’re looking at a system that’s got absolutely no integrity,” she expressed.

“If you’re going to control the money and the currency system, you got to control the food. And this is food control.”

