Did anti-cult Federation FECRIS lose at once 38 member-associations, or did it fake numbers?
Published 17 hours ago

#FECRIS is the European Federation of Centers for Research and Information on #Sects and #Cults , an umbrella organization funded by the French government, that gathers and coordinates “anti-cult” organizations throughout Europe and beyond. It has been the subject of several of our articles recently, for their support of the Russian propaganda against Ukraine, which had started far before the current invasion of Ukraine, but recently culminated through their Russian representatives.- Read the full article:

https://europeantimes.news/2023/05/fake-associations-fecris-downfall/

