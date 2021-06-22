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State Prison Employee Blows Whistle - All Visitors, All Inmates Must Be Jabbed!
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30 views • June 22, 2021
Here it comes peoples, this is only the beginning. It won't be long and we won't be able to go into a store to buy goods without the jab, no jab no shopping! Then we have work, businesses could just as easily do the same thing, no jab no job!!
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