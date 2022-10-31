Markers, stratgey and dna oglio trajectory

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Brina
Davis- High intelligence, power and
experience. Mount mortal by nature and
law. Main medium within standards. Telepath with those of open link and portal
format of her choice. Linked up with
Stacey, Rob W. and Brian. Other half to
Brian in elements and power and energy storage and release. Experience being that of former head chair of
Eau Claire and Mukwonago. Trained in by
Dweahomeran code and Jason Villwock.
Immediate status point. Position
on Main Council and unknown origin. Can
begin anything to its end. Chosen
information channel and gave directional removal notice for Head Chair. Dangerous in action sequence and a viable
threat to any outside power source.