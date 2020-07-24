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Silvano Trotta - Bill Gates et sa Folie !
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12 views • July 24, 2020
Import YT 24 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DP_VoC5mjM4
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Cet homme est dangereux, d'autant qu'il finance les médias !
Sources :
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
https://althealthworks.com/20221/bill-gates-funded-company-given-epa-approval-to-release-thousands-of-gmo-mosquitoes-in-two-u-s-states/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/ex-flynn-deputy-kt-mcfarland-john-durham-has-cold-hard-evidence-that-will-lead-to-indictments
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclusive-gen-flynn-dont-act-2-people-control-98/
https://www.newsweek.com/key-defeating-covid-19-already-exists-we-need-start-using-it-opinion-1519535
https://www.7sur7.be/belgique/la-deuxieme-vague-pourrait-etre-bien-plus-feroce-que-la-premiere~a9943cb8/?referrer=https://www.youtube.com/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Cet homme est dangereux, d'autant qu'il finance les médias !
Sources :
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
https://althealthworks.com/20221/bill-gates-funded-company-given-epa-approval-to-release-thousands-of-gmo-mosquitoes-in-two-u-s-states/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/ex-flynn-deputy-kt-mcfarland-john-durham-has-cold-hard-evidence-that-will-lead-to-indictments
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclusive-gen-flynn-dont-act-2-people-control-98/
https://www.newsweek.com/key-defeating-covid-19-already-exists-we-need-start-using-it-opinion-1519535
https://www.7sur7.be/belgique/la-deuxieme-vague-pourrait-etre-bien-plus-feroce-que-la-premiere~a9943cb8/?referrer=https://www.youtube.com/
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