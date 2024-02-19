🇬🇧 A message from our friend, film producer (Ukraine on Fire, Revealing Ukraine,...) Igor Lopatonok to the British people.
"Join the fight for justice & freedom! Let your voice be heard in London on Feb 20-21 as we stand united against the extradition of Julian Assange. It's time to show the world that truth, transparency, and journalism are worth defending!"
Via: Igor Lopatonok on X (https://twitter.com/lopatonok/status/1759256864204988746?t=rnJyiVCtaub868QRukLv8Q&s=19)
