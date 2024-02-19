Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Join the fight for Justice & Freedom! - 'Let Your Voice Be Heard' in London on Feb 20-21 as We Stand United Against the Extradition of Julian Assange
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
🇬🇧 A message from our friend, film producer (Ukraine on Fire, Revealing Ukraine,...) Igor Lopatonok to the British people.

"Join the fight for justice & freedom! Let your voice be heard in London on Feb 20-21 as we stand united against the extradition of Julian Assange. It's time to show the world that truth, transparency, and journalism are worth defending!"

Via: Igor Lopatonok on X (https://twitter.com/lopatonok/status/1759256864204988746?t=rnJyiVCtaub868QRukLv8Q&s=19)

