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Dr Theresa Tam, Canada's Public Health Czar straight outta China (it's a man)
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211 views • May 27, 2021
Tam was born in British Hong Kong and grew up in the United Kingdom. How shehe ended up being appointed the Chief Publich Health Officer of Canada, is anybody's guess. . .. No wonder Canadian lockdown measures mimic those in China!
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