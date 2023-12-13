Create New Account
Finding True Wisdom: A Revelation Many Christians Don't See
The Book Of Acts Church
Published 21 hours ago

Wisdom is a treasure to find. The Scriptures exemplify it's worth for those who find it. You can find nuggets of wisdom when we explore the people and situations throughout the Bible. There is one book in particular that we gravitate to when desiring to know more about God's wisdom and that is the book of Proverbs. Proverbs is a great place to start but there are a couple other major areas that seem disconnected but actually are a connect the dots revelation that teach us even more about Godly wisdom. So come explore with me the gems and the final surprise treasure chest that God wants us all to see.


https://thebookofactschurch.com

You will find us on most social media

