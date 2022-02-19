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And We Know 02. 18. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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100 views • February 19, 2022
2.18.22: FREEDOM front line ATTACKS, Killary LIES, F@lse Fl@gs overseas, W@rld W@r 3 is here! PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
Otherworldy
Song by Roman P
https://artlist.io/song/44416/otherworldy?search=roman

Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

How to make HCQ:  https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/

Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/

Great speech by parent
https://fb.watch/beG9Ya34dq/

-21 days 3 step process
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/8816

Fauci impersonation
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/8797

Flyover Conservatives
https://tinyurl.com/yckuz4xx

Diagram explaining Spygate
https://t.me/brunobarks/2758

Geloto shop owner on FOX
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/5671

No spying on TRUMP fake news
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/5666

Horses run through Ottowa
https://t.me/Whiplash347/87111

Behold a Pale Horse
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14103

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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