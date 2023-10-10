Create New Account
Trump's Back, Zelensky's $1M Jewels, Keegan's Hot Take, and Just Stop Oil Crocodile Tears | 072
channel image
Laurence Easeman
0 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

Welcome to another EyesWideOpen Livestream. We’re Live every Friday at 7pm. In this Week’s show we shine a light on some of the most absurd stories of the week.

Chapters

00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:38 - Just Stop Oil Crocodile Tears: Zoe Cohen win the Matt Hancock Tears without Water Award.
00:07:27 - British Airways Declare a Man in a Dress will now Serve Microwave Meals from 30,000 Feet.
00:08:51 - Can Donald Trump Return as Speaker of the House to Become President through the Back Door?
00:15:55 - Hilary Clinton Wants to Send you to a Reeducation Camp … For Real.
00:17:02 - The Southern Border Invasion. The US No Longer has a Border.
00:20:12 - King of the Blade Runners; Laurence Fox Arrested for Conspiracy to Cause Criminal Damage
00:24:58 - Kevin Keegan’s Hot Take on Why Women Commentators are Such a Bad Idea.
00:30:38 - Mrs Zelensky’s $1m Jewel Heist in NYC.
00:40:04 - The Mysterious Death of BLM Activist Ryan Carson

Connect with Laurence:
- www.twitter.com/EWO_Easeman

Don’t forget to Share This Video as the YouTube Algorithm is not our friend.

Keywords
trumpzelenskyjust stop oil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket