Trump's Back, Zelensky's $1M Jewels, Keegan's Hot Take, and Just Stop Oil Crocodile Tears | 072

Welcome to another EyesWideOpen Livestream. We’re Live every Friday at 7pm. In this Week’s show we shine a light on some of the most absurd stories of the week.



Chapters



00:00:00 - Intro

00:01:38 - Just Stop Oil Crocodile Tears: Zoe Cohen win the Matt Hancock Tears without Water Award.

00:07:27 - British Airways Declare a Man in a Dress will now Serve Microwave Meals from 30,000 Feet.

00:08:51 - Can Donald Trump Return as Speaker of the House to Become President through the Back Door?

00:15:55 - Hilary Clinton Wants to Send you to a Reeducation Camp … For Real.

00:17:02 - The Southern Border Invasion. The US No Longer has a Border.

00:20:12 - King of the Blade Runners; Laurence Fox Arrested for Conspiracy to Cause Criminal Damage

00:24:58 - Kevin Keegan’s Hot Take on Why Women Commentators are Such a Bad Idea.

00:30:38 - Mrs Zelensky’s $1m Jewel Heist in NYC.

00:40:04 - The Mysterious Death of BLM Activist Ryan Carson



