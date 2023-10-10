Trump's Back, Zelensky's $1M Jewels, Keegan's Hot Take, and Just Stop Oil Crocodile Tears | 072

Welcome to another EyesWideOpen Livestream. We’re Live every Friday at
7pm. In this Week’s show we shine a light on some of the most absurd
stories of the week.
Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:38 - Just Stop Oil Crocodile Tears: Zoe Cohen win the Matt Hancock Tears without Water Award.
00:07:27 - British Airways Declare a Man in a Dress will now Serve Microwave Meals from 30,000 Feet.
00:08:51 - Can Donald Trump Return as Speaker of the House to Become President through the Back Door?
00:15:55 - Hilary Clinton Wants to Send you to a Reeducation Camp … For Real.
00:17:02 - The Southern Border Invasion. The US No Longer has a Border.
00:20:12 - King of the Blade Runners; Laurence Fox Arrested for Conspiracy to Cause Criminal Damage
00:24:58 - Kevin Keegan’s Hot Take on Why Women Commentators are Such a Bad Idea.
00:30:38 - Mrs Zelensky’s $1m Jewel Heist in NYC.
00:40:04 - The Mysterious Death of BLM Activist Ryan Carson
Connect with Laurence:
- www.twitter.com/EWO_Easeman
