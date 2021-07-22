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Mr. Spock
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92 views • July 22, 2021
"The Galileo Seven" is the sixteenth episode of the first season of the American science fiction television series, Star Trek. Written by Oliver Crawford and directed by Robert Gist, it first aired on January 5, 1967.
In the episode First Officer Spock leads a scientific team from the Enterprise aboard the shuttlecraft Galileo on an ill-fated mission facing tough decisions when the shuttle crashes on a planet populated by aggressive giants.
In the episode First Officer Spock leads a scientific team from the Enterprise aboard the shuttlecraft Galileo on an ill-fated mission facing tough decisions when the shuttle crashes on a planet populated by aggressive giants.
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