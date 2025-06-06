The Elon-Trump Breakup--Plus: Deportee Back in US for Trial

June 6, 2025 - A quick summary of the spat between Trump and Musk, outline of the Big Beautiful Bill, and lawfare—including the return of MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego-Garcia who faces human smuggling charges.





Also: be sure to also watch Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh—a pushback on PRIDE month

