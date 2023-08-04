Create New Account
A Glimpse into the Abyss: The True State of America’s Political Landscape | 40K Footview PREMIERE with JMC
AMPNews
JMC IS BACK!

SI: Speaking with His Voice 

JMC shares his personal covid story

JMC discusses the DS attacks against John and his work

Tales from Thailand

SII: 40K View 

Caveizal behind the scenes

Global financial crisis

Real Estate debacle

Global margin call

Fate of the USD

The Plan

The Trump House Arrest? – Gagged?

107 Intel.Insights

SIII: Action 

Saving America is not a spectator sport

Action items

Call to action words from Georger Washington and Donald Trump

SIV: Closing Comments 

Evidence of winning

Inspiration and hope

Stay Connected with JMC! Email him at: [email protected]

