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Government Tyranny: Ontario Court Freezes Access to Donations for Truckers' Protest From GiveSendGo
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170 views • February 11, 2022
OTTAWA — The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
They really are afraid of this Convoy sinking in across the planet. The evilness has no boundaries.
They really are afraid of this Convoy sinking in across the planet. The evilness has no boundaries.
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