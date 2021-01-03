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5/28/18 #FREEDOM: Honoring Memorial Day #USA #1776
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1 view • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/28/18 You Are Free TV sends prayers and love to all of the families who have lost loved ones to American wars. May we prevent any more loss of life in the triumph of Freedom and the end of global corporatism. We ARE Free! Thank you Patriots!
I appreciate everyone who supports YAFTV! I wish you and your family a wonderful Memorial Day weekend! Let's make our voices heard in the take down of the globalists!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
5/28/18 You Are Free TV sends prayers and love to all of the families who have lost loved ones to American wars. May we prevent any more loss of life in the triumph of Freedom and the end of global corporatism. We ARE Free! Thank you Patriots!
I appreciate everyone who supports YAFTV! I wish you and your family a wonderful Memorial Day weekend! Let's make our voices heard in the take down of the globalists!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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