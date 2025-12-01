Humorous description found:

Zelensky signed the consent form and they agreed on a safe word. Now it's time to get naughty.

The safe word is “Palianytsia” — but Zelensky can’t pronounce it, so he’s in for a rough time.

🐻 If you don’t get the safe word joke, ask the Russians in the comments.

I looked it up:

"Palianytsia" translates to bread, specifically a type of traditional Ukrainian wheat bread that is often round and baked in an oven. The word has also become a cultural symbol of Ukrainian identity and resilience, used as a password to identify Russian saboteurs because they often cannot pronounce it correctly.

From: French Domestic Abuse Victim Micron announced that the “coalition of the willing” has finished drafting new security guarantees for Ukraine and plans to discuss them with the United States alongside Zelensky.

These so-called guarantees most likely include the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian territory and the creation of an air force to “protect” Ukrainian airspace.

Adding:

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reportedly been ordered not to let Yermak leave the country, according to Nazi Soy MP Goncharenko.







