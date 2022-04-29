Sick 1 week after "BOOST" literally not able to stand up against ANTI-VAXXERS anymore

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FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/04/27/tracey-spicer-triple-vaxxed-australian-television-personality-blames-long-covid-for-pericarditis-deteriorating-health/
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SOURCES:
https://twstalker.com/TraceySpicer/status/1425015879821975555
Inspired by my friend @MariamVeiszadeh I’ve decided to post this shot. My heart breaks for people unable to get vaccines because of the #BotchedRollout But it’s important for us to stand together against anti-vaxxers. #Ivebeenjabbed #Letsgetjabbed #Fullyvaxxed
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