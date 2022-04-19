MASK OFF! SHOULD WE APPLAUD END OF MASK TYRANNY?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4802 subscribers
A US Federal Judge in Florida yesterday ruled the transportation mask mandate illegal, ending two years of mask tyranny in the US. While passengers cheered the news, we must pause to reflect on how the tyrants were able to force it. Also today: Florida rejects CRT-infested math textbooks and Treasury Secretary Yellen joins the war party.