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So Much Insanity, One Easy Fix
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60 views • June 30, 2021
June 28, 2021 - Jesus did so many things that no amount of books could contain the accounts. (John 21:25) It’s very much like that today, but we're in a foolish and perverse generation that defies description. If we were to try and record all of the lies and hypocrisies of the elites, and the crazy things happening on a daily basis, there aren’t enough bits and bytes to contain it all.
Let’s start with the problems, a small sampling from just the past few days, and then look at the solution.
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
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Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-may-accidentally-paid-hunters-wild-night-https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/27/predictably-bondo-barr-covers-the-rot/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Let’s start with the problems, a small sampling from just the past few days, and then look at the solution.
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-may-accidentally-paid-hunters-wild-night-https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/27/predictably-bondo-barr-covers-the-rot/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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