Perplexed by Peptides? 🇷🇺 Bioregulatory peptides EXPLAINED...

Bioregulatory peptides are a novel class of medicine that hack our biology on the genetic level.

This fascinating class of medicine was discovered about 40 years ago by Dr. Khavinson behind the Iron Curtain in the soviet union. If bioregulating peptides were discovered today, I suspect that a more marketing-minded person would name them something a little different, like Smart Peptides.

This is because peptides work very smartly by targeting specific genes, they differ from other drugs and medicines that flood our entire body and have hundreds of different effects (not all good) on our various organs and biological systems.





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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