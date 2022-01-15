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BIDEN'S MOVE TO OUTLAW OPPOSITION AHEAD OF GLOBALIST ENGINEERED CIVIL WAR IS MEANT TO COLLAPSE U.S.
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70 views • January 15, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the details of the globalist puppet Joe Biden heading up the attack on US Citizens to stoke a new civil war and collapse the United States.
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