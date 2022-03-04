Why Didn't We See This Coming?

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Send In [QueMala]
* Ukraine crisis: Kamala has it under control.
* She admires Zelensky’s desire to join NATO.
* Team [Bidan] must have this under control — otherwise they wouldn’t say something so inflammatory.
* Joe didn’t realize she wasn’t up for the job.
* She’s the ‘point person’ for Ukraine.
* This is the equity agenda.
* Only the least capable are allowed to assume positions of authority in the U.S.
* It’s government by the dumbest.
* She’s going back to Europe to make this worse.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 March 2022