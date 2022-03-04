Why Didn't We See This Coming?

Send In [QueMala]

* Ukraine crisis: Kamala has it under control.

* She admires Zelensky’s desire to join NATO.

* Team [Bidan] must have this under control — otherwise they wouldn’t say something so inflammatory.

* Joe didn’t realize she wasn’t up for the job.

* She’s the ‘point person’ for Ukraine.

* This is the equity agenda.

* Only the least capable are allowed to assume positions of authority in the U.S.

* It’s government by the dumbest.

* She’s going back to Europe to make this worse.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 March 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299563711001