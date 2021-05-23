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GUNSMITHING - HAND CHECKERING OF A PISTOL // 1911 Front Strap Checkering for Safety and Looks
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122 views • May 23, 2021
Are you sick of your 1911 slipping in your hands because of a smooth front strap? Let me show you how I do a 1911 front strap checkering job. Yea I do hand checkering on my guns instead of doing it on a mill.
There are only a few gunsmithing tools you will need to complete this pistol hand checkering project. You can find more about these on my website. Basically, you will need a Checkering Jig, Checkering File and some sandpaper. I used a 25LPI Checkering File on this 1911a1 Frame. This is a steel frame and they are much harder to checker than an aluminum frame.
#1911 #frontstrap #checkering #checker #gunsmith #gunsmithing
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Leveling the frontstrap - 0:46
Installing and using the Jig - 1:57
Horizontal lines - 2:22
Vertical lines - 4:15
Cleaning up - 5:28
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
There are only a few gunsmithing tools you will need to complete this pistol hand checkering project. You can find more about these on my website. Basically, you will need a Checkering Jig, Checkering File and some sandpaper. I used a 25LPI Checkering File on this 1911a1 Frame. This is a steel frame and they are much harder to checker than an aluminum frame.
#1911 #frontstrap #checkering #checker #gunsmith #gunsmithing
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Leveling the frontstrap - 0:46
Installing and using the Jig - 1:57
Horizontal lines - 2:22
Vertical lines - 4:15
Cleaning up - 5:28
-------
How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
-------
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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