Trump isn’t ‘above the law,’ so what about THESE leftists?
Published 16 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Apr 4, 2023


The far-left keeps preaching one, core message regarding Donald Trump’s indictment: No one is above the law…even a former president. True. So, why then do leftists seem to escape with their crimes? For example, why wasn’t Hunter Biden indicted for several felonies committed? And though reporter Michael Isikoff hasn’t committed crimes, doesn’t his curious journalistic breakthroughs deserve at least an investigation? Glenn and Stu discuss why the far-left seems to believe THEY are, in fact, ‘above the law’…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtK4d1y81oY


trumpleftistspresidenthunter bidencrimesglenn beckindictmentfar-leftfeloniesabove the lawstumichael isikoff

