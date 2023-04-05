Trump isn’t ‘above the law,’ so what about THESE leftists?

Glenn Beck





Apr 4, 2023





The far-left keeps preaching one, core message regarding Donald Trump’s indictment: No one is above the law…even a former president. True. So, why then do leftists seem to escape with their crimes? For example, why wasn’t Hunter Biden indicted for several felonies committed? And though reporter Michael Isikoff hasn’t committed crimes, doesn’t his curious journalistic breakthroughs deserve at least an investigation? Glenn and Stu discuss why the far-left seems to believe THEY are, in fact, ‘above the law’…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtK4d1y81oY



