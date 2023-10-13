Create New Account
This has been an administration of appeasement: GOP lawmaker
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, discusses her bipartisan trip to the Middle East and President Biden's response to the Hamas terrorist attack on 'The Bottom Line.' #foxbusiness #thebottomline



Keywords
current eventsbidenhamasterrorist attack

