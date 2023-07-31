Create New Account
The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 6
Not Serving two Masters
In this chapter, Jesus sends out his disciples, to put into practice all that they have learned from listening to his teachings. Meanwhile, John the Baptist is facing his fate, after the king makes a hasty promise to the daughter of his latest wife. When the disciples return from their experiment with living by faith, they join with Jesus in feeding thousands of people! To this day, nobody fully understands how they did that. When it's all said and done, and while the disciples are in a boat out on the sea, they see something they do not expect...

