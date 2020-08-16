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The Matrix is Here!
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56 views • August 16, 2020
In this show, John talks with British film producer Mark Sutherland about the plot to take over the world. Mark exposes the eugenic worldview of British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and they discuss the new documentary film produced by Millie Weaver, Shadow Gate.https://www.brighteon.com/fde592b6-4efd-415a-8268-f29bf288ac65
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