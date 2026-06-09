The Inter-dimensional Time War

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These pre-silver mirrors, pre-1870s, have been reported to had 'TimeSlips' (see my TimeSlip video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MF4ajxNNpQ4I ) where what you saw in the mirror was seconds [or someTimes hours & longer later in-Time] later or earlier! Was the craftsman in this video ordered to stop his work or was he genuinely scared of what he saw in a mirror of A future possible Time? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80KHWi6nl4k
If history is a lie, then the present is not 'freedom of choice' but a control over you, so you have no choice in tomorrows!
When a lie is believed, you have control over the present! Result: There is less choice in the future!:
Donald Trump & 9/11: The Connections You Never Knew About:
https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/donald-trump-and-911-the-connections?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1865725&post_id=190480669&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=fh3vd&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Singularity and the Ancient Reset:https://professordavidclements.substack.com/p/the-singularity-and-the-ancient-reset (or see Clif High's version of Singularity @: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py6WGDsCBIk -starts after 3 minute mark.) We need to understand this 'take' as the Rest-of-the-Story regarding the above version:
Gnostic teachings & Archons - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ESPl5v_SxA
The Cultural Programmers: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=269311