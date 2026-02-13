BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Is ICHRA individualizing group benefits as promised?
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
Is ICHRA individualizing group benefits as promised?

With Lisa Collins, Principal ICHRA Advisor, ChoicePlus Benefit Advisors

LinkedIn: @ChoicePlus, [email protected]

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

For half a decade innovative health insurance agents have tried to get smart bosses to abandon self-funding for the Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA), passed under President Trump's first term to replace group health plans with money employees could use to buy their own health plan. Ms. Collins makes one of a handful of such advisors cajoling employers to make this switch. Why is it important to discuss on a health innovators show like Freedom Hub?

 

Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.                                                                      Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH

 

Because ICHRA was designed to enable the revolution for personalized care, and by doing so lower overall health costs that are bankrupting the country. It was thought at ICHRA's inception that giving workers only one health plan necessarily hurts certain employees for whom the single option was insufficient. And, by generating insurer competition for the business of the worker, somehow this market dynamic would lower overall market costs in the health sector. Perhaps most importantly, ICHRA rescues the boss from any risk from catastrophic health expenses suffered by workers who succumb to cancer or heart disease - risk that would be absorbed if the benefits are "self-funded". Have ICHRA's goals been achieved?

 

Critics of ICHRA state that they merely have replaced innovative group plans with lousy Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchange offerings saddled with narrow networks, adversarial claims resistance and ever-higher Out of Pocket exposure. Some of Freedom Hub’s favorite agents agree with this criticism, and thus have used ICHRA to insert superior, Medical Cost Sharing into corporate benefit offerings. Sharing enables the cash market that includes virtually every doctor and hospital that offers a cash price - and experts acknowledge that without disgorging opaque pricing from the cartel, it never will be reformed. Under this ICHRA-Sharing combo, ACA plans then would be reserved to the sicker workers for whom the Sharing pre-existing condition phase-in presents too great a risk.

