Constitution: The REAL Reason it Even Exists.

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The founders knew - freedom cannot exist with a government - that doesn’t have strict rules, a clear line in the sand that it’s not allowed to cross. In other words, when government determines the extent of its own power. On this episode, how lessons learned in the American Revolution gave birth to the written constitution. And more importantly, the real reasons it exists - that the government-run schools completely ignore.
Path to Liberty: July 15, 2026