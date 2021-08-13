Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Grand Larceny Anyone? How Much Will You Take? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.07.14)





Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.

Dr Daniels reviews different degrees of harm: grand larceny, larceny by trickery, simple assault, disfigurement, disability and death. Dr Daniels points out how the Health Care System engages in each of these. Dr Daniels exposes many areas where you can draw the line. Tune in and Be Healthy. Naturally.

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