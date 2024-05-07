Huge warehouse on Zatishye towards Kharkov blown up

A Huge Ukrainian warehouse in Zatishye #zatyshshia towards Kharkov was blown up by Russian troops' missiles. Skat 350M reconnaissance drone controlled the object of high-explosive attacks that hit ammunition production and storage facilities, armored vehicles and artillery.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.