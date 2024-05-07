Create New Account
Huge warehouse on Zatishye towards Kharkov blown up
The Prisoner
A Huge Ukrainian warehouse in Zatishye #zatyshshia towards Kharkov was blown up by Russian troops' missiles. Skat 350M reconnaissance drone controlled the object of high-explosive attacks that hit ammunition production and storage facilities, armored vehicles and artillery.

