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ENOUGH! Prominent Physician Just DEMANDED Biden Do What Most Americans Want
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70 views • January 22, 2022
Steve Watson from Summit News reports, The former White House physician Ronny Jackson reacted to Joe Biden displaying more brain freeze during his second press conference in office Wednesday, demanding that the president immediately undergo a cognitive test.
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