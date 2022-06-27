MY THIRD AND FINAL MISSION FOR THE LORD

Many people coming out of the Azusa St. Revival, Pastor Seymour, Frank Bartleman and many others even Smith Wigglesworth prophesied that the Azusa St. Revival would return in the Last Days. But NOT to the church, but too small home groups and this Revival & outpouring of God would be even greater than the Azusa St. Revival. This is what I am working toward. But remember the Rapture is still coming any day, any hour so I must work in haste while the sun still shines. And pray again for God to open doors before me and make a way, where there is no way. Only God can do that.

Acts 2:17 And it shall come to pass in the last days saith God. I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh. Matthew 18:20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them. See my videos on youtube at:

https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb

Thank you for your support and your prayers. You are a blessing to me and Bobbie and we Thank God for sending you to us, and we keep you and yours in our prayers. WITH MUCH LOVE AND MORE GRACE FROM ABOVE. If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this Last Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles, books and the CDs, free water filters & 'THE WARNING'. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT and YOUR PRAYERS. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this Last Days ministry, for me and Bobbie and 'THE WARNING' that is going out. God Bless You.

https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg

You are 'NOT Partners' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! If you are seeking a basic water filter I now use the CeraMetixGF 7" Imperial size ceramic filter (this filter will remove 90% of fluoride) 'at cost' for a donation to this Last Days Ministry, see this link:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/174711673978 If you are looking for a Premium (2 ceramic filters, using the CeraMetix GF 7" Imperial size ceramic filter) this will remove 90% of fluoride) Water Filter, These Premium Water filters are now made using a clear upper & lower water tank so you can SEE the water level. (And which will include a very nice red letter edition Bible), 'at cost' for a donation to this: Last Days Ministry, see this link:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/184843322002

** Now I have the CeraMetix GF Imperial size filter (ALONE by itself) so you can get a replacement ceramic filter from me at: https://www.ebay.com/itm/185320613600 (ALL PROCEEDS & ALL GIFTS) GO TO PAY FOR FREE Bibles, books, CDs & water filters to those who ask for them. I do NOT take any salary or any perks for my work in the Lord. If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf * Here is the video showing how to assemble these water filters:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K26tz-QsnXE



** Included in each water filter is a KJV Bible, a book titled THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and a CD titled: THE WARNING. (If these materials offend you PLEASE DO NOT ORDER or REQUEST a FREE Water Filter.) God Bless you for your faithfulness to God. I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy

https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/



Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb