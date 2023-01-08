Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA: The Immune System Explained
61 views
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
Published Yesterday |

Dr.SHIVA: The Immune System Explained - Educating Twitter Spaces In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email breaks down the complexity of the Immune System and its interconnections to understand that modern science clearly shows that the future of medicine is personalized and precision medicine: the right medicine for the right person at the right time. And that one-size-fits-all medicine is a 100 year old fallacy that is incompatible with modern science.

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystem4threichdrshivatheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket