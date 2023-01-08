Dr.SHIVA: The Immune System Explained - Educating Twitter Spaces
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email breaks down the complexity of the Immune System and its interconnections to understand that modern science clearly shows that the future of medicine is personalized and precision medicine: the right medicine for the right person at the right time. And that one-size-fits-all medicine is a 100 year old fallacy that is incompatible with modern science.
