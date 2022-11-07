National Militia Meeting - 1st Official State & County Coordinators Meeting

PLEASE START WITH NATIONAL MILITIA ZOOM MEETING #01: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hYojQ7EuLdMj/ PRINT DECLARATION OF OPPOSITION AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT AGENDA.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, DONATE & SUPPORT: https://www.Subscribestar.com/TheBigVirusHoax - Visit: https://www.RighteousArmy.org - Visit: https://www.TheBigVirusHoax.com - Please support our efforts through any of the following: PayPal via [email protected] OR [email protected] ALSO VIA: https://thebigvirushoax.com/donate OR https://www.subscribestar.com/mikesingermusic OR Venmo and Zelle via our telephone number 305-910-6206 Thank You!