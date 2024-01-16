Natalie Del Pio | Change Your Water, Change Your Life

Create New Account
Our current environment is encouraging us to find better ways, to look after our own health, to question and take responsibility for what we consume and to seek other alternatives to support a healthier lifestyle.




CHANGE YOUR WATER, CHANGE YOUR LIFE


Natalie shares two products she bought to support her health and to ensure clean, healthy, hydrogen rich water.


She will be discussing how this medical grade ioniser works, the many uses around the home to ensure a low tox environment and how it’s supporting peoples health journeys.


The second product is a simple shower system removing chlorine, heavy metals and impurities from our water. Our skin is our largest organ and we can absorb up to 1 litre of water in a 20 min shower.


NATALIE’S SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS


Conscious Ripple Effect / Kangen Water: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1113748249488062/?ref=share_group_link


Choose Conscious Water / Free pdf: https://academy.thefreedomera.org/chooseconsciouswater?am_id=natalie116&uid=11745250


MEDICAL RESEARCHES ABOUT MOLECULAR HYDROGEN ERW – electrolysed reduced water: PubMed – Electrolyzed Reduced Water Medical Resources.docx – Google Drive


68 Uses of water: https://tfe-my.s3.amazonaws.com/img/uploads/68%20uses%20of%20water-1698285733830.pdf


Testimony: https://youtu.be/juuWV1fZ26U?si=5HlXgXHjweoAVGyc




FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS


Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/


Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy


Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy


Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/


Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy


Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk


Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat




Many people in our community are members of the Control Group - an independent health outcomes study working to establish the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, like the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about their project - including how to help - by visiting the Control Group website: https://controlgroup.coop/




Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.

