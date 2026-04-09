🚨Netanyahu pushed Trump to dump Lebanon from Iran ceasefire deal

When Trump called Netanyahu to tell him that he decided to go for the ceasefire with Iran, one of the issues they talked about was Lebanon, says Israeli reporter Barak Ravid.

The Zionists were very concerned that if there is a ceasefire, the US or Iran would demand that it extend to Lebanon, he notes.

During that call, Netanyahu got Trump to explicitly agree not to tie Lebanon to the Iran ceasefire, effectively allowing Israel to keep its offensive there rolling.

💬 “Without that green light from Donald Trump, we wouldn't have seen Israel go ahead with these very massive strikes that, according to Lebanese officials, killed more than 250 people.”





Cynthia... Not Pakistan nor Iran would have accepted a deal without Lebanon, so did Trump lie to them again?