What was the True Purpose of the Drones Attack on the Kremlin? [BORZZIKMAN's Explanation]

The plight of the Ukrainian side and the lack of visible successes on the battlefield, force the Kyiv regime and its Western patrons to resort to increasingly desperate methods in order to annoy Russia somehow. So on the night of 2 to 3 May, the Ukrainian command, with the support of Western allies, launched an attack on the Kremlin with the help of combat drones. It is worth noting that 2 combat drones were used during the attack. Unfortunately for the Ukrainian regime and its Western curators, the Kremlin's air defense successfully destroyed all the drones. It is reported that no one was injured, and no material damage was even caused.

