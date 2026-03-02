Days of Elijah Part VIII | The Prodigal Son as Ephraim & Judah: Restoration of the Two Houses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Days of Elijah Part VIII, Eddie Chumney uncovers the deeper prophetic meaning of the Prodigal Son parable as Ephraim (Northern Kingdom) repenting and returning to the Father, celebrated with wedding joy, while Judah initially questions. Explore Yeshua's ministry in Bethsaida, healing spiritual blindness, and the feeding of the 5,000 as teaching Torah to gather the 12 tribes for end-time restoration.