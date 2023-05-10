[Jun 2, 2016] Quest4Truth is returning and how you can now join us! [Quest4TruthShow]

This short video explains the new relationship Quest4Truth has just developed with John Pounders and John Hall of NowYouSeeTV and how you can participate in upcoming episodes. To join us, just go to www.nowyouseetv.org this coming Friday evening at 11pm EST. We look forward to interacting with you!

