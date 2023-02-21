Creation Truth & the Face of the Earth

February 4th, 2018
Pastor Dean Odle starts a new series on Biblical creation and cosmology. The naysayers among my fellow pastors and Christians either reduce God's descriptions of His creation to metaphors or they say that it doesn't matter. Both positions are DEAD WRONG! Today, we will share about our latest earth curvature test across Mobile Bay, the responses of some pastors and "creation" scientists, and Paul's message at Athens. We will also learn what the "face of the earth" means and the "bounds" of our habitation.
