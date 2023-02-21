Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Creation Truth & the Face of the Earth
24 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

February 4th, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle starts a new series on Biblical creation and cosmology. The naysayers among my fellow pastors and Christians either reduce God's descriptions of His creation to metaphors or they say that it doesn't matter. Both positions are DEAD WRONG! Today, we will share about our latest earth curvature test across Mobile Bay, the responses of some pastors and "creation" scientists, and Paul's message at Athens. We will also learn what the "face of the earth" means and the "bounds" of our habitation.

Keywords
bibleflat earthcurvaturedean odlebiblical cosmology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket