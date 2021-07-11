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California Power Grid ALERT: UNPLUG Those Electric Cars LOL
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141 views • July 11, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Statewide Flex Alert issued for Friday as extreme heat hits California, threatens electric grid
https://ktla.com/news/california/statewide-flex-alert-issued-for-friday-as-extreme-heat-hits-socal/?fbclid=IwAR2ODN-V-8vwIst15ILA5tCbGogPjWZ8pLBQIWgJXrR4_pxaHrQ3iKwZlao
Statewide Flex Alert issued for Friday as extreme heat hits California, threatens electric grid
https://ktla.com/news/california/statewide-flex-alert-issued-for-friday-as-extreme-heat-hits-socal/?fbclid=IwAR2ODN-V-8vwIst15ILA5tCbGogPjWZ8pLBQIWgJXrR4_pxaHrQ3iKwZlao
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