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Watch the Toronto Police Union, an Oregon State Trooper and a L.A. Fire Chief Tell You Why Justin Trudeau Will NOT Be Re-Elected Canada's PM
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80 views • September 05, 2021
Here in Canada and in my city of Toronto our Police have told the city and the department that they are against mandatory vaccinations for their members. Also, If you have not heard the Oregon State Trooper's mini-video stating why he is not going to get jabbed and the passionate video put out by the Los Angeles Fire Chief stating why he will not be getting vaccinated then you can watch them both here. I also briefly discuss Justin Trudeau encountering anti-vax protesters during his travels as he campaigns to get a third shot as our Prime Minister here in Canada. This video gives you the reason why Justin Trudeau will NOT get re-elected as Canada's 44th Prime Minister.
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Please follow me on Social Media
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