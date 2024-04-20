Lang Lebe Europa! [FTAOL]

Zum Geburtstag wünschen wir dir, Andreas, alles Gute und gedenken deiner mit diesem Video.
Es enthält deine Worte von "Lang Lebe Europa" und soll ein Leuchtfeuer für alle sein, um unsere Heimat und Rasse nicht untergehen zu lassen.
Bitte wache weiter über uns und steh uns bei!
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
