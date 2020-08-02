Conférence de presse donnée par un groupe de médecins devant la Cour Suprême des USA

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Conférence de presse donnée par un groupe de médecins devant la Cour Suprême des USA
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6 views • August 02, 2020
Et la transcription : http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/transcription-de-la-conference-de-presse-scotus-des-medecins-de-premiere-ligne-de
Egalement : https://tprod.fr/cette-video-est-completement-censuree-partout-sur-internet/
Le port du masque est inutile puisque le traitement, hydroxychloroquine plus zinc et azithromycine existe.
https://archive.org/embed/conference-de-presse-donnee-par-un-groupe-de-medecins-devant-la-cour-supreme-des-etats-unis
https://yetiblog.org/archives/26200
https://ripostelaique.com/en-censurant-trump-twitter-avoue-le-covid-est-un-complot-mondial.html
Egalement : https://tprod.fr/cette-video-est-completement-censuree-partout-sur-internet/
Le port du masque est inutile puisque le traitement, hydroxychloroquine plus zinc et azithromycine existe.
https://archive.org/embed/conference-de-presse-donnee-par-un-groupe-de-medecins-devant-la-cour-supreme-des-etats-unis
https://yetiblog.org/archives/26200
https://ripostelaique.com/en-censurant-trump-twitter-avoue-le-covid-est-un-complot-mondial.html
Keywords
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