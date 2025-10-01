President Trump has “Authorized” Ukraine to engage in long-ranged missiles and drone strikes, deep inside Russia. Electronic Tattoos is the Forewarned Mark of the Beast, tracking your body temperature, steps, heart rate and location at all times. Finally, we see that Eric Shalwell vowed to target anyone who has ever worked with Trump, and also coming after Trump himself.

