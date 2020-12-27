© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOU MUST OBEY
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • December 27, 2020
In 1992, 179 politicians/'world Leaders' signed their countries up to 'Sustainable Development/The New Green Deal' aka 'Agenda 21.' We are now at the threshold and it looks like '21' is going to plan. It's just like the movie 'THEY LIVE.' You don't need the glasses. It's IN YOUR FACE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.